Ontario Provincial Police say two transport truck drivers were injured after a four-vehicle pileup on the 401 near Prescott Wednesday evening.

In a press release issued late Thursday morning, OPP say a transport truck carrying a load of steel rolls on a flatbed lost control and hit a rock bed at around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday. The steel load spilled onto the highway and hit another transport truck, which then crashed into two cars.

The driver of the first transport truck was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries. The second transport truck driver was taken by ambulance to hospital with minor injuries. The drivers of the two cars were not hurt.

All EB lanes of the 401 between Maitland and Prescott were closed for more than 12 hours.

One lane reopened Thursday morning.