Two tornadoes confirmed during storms southeast of Ottawa Wednesday

Scientists with Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) confirm two tornadoes touched down in eastern Ontario towns on Wednesday, with one causing some minor damage.

Witnesses captured video of the first tornado that touched down southwest of Newington, Ont. at approximately 3:25 p.m. on Aug. 21.

No damage or injuries were reported.

The tornado was labelled EF0 on the Fujita scale, which is the smallest or lowest a tornado can register.

A little later, NTP confirmed they were able to track the path of another EF0 tornado that landed in Morrisburg at approximately 3:45 p.m.

Morrisburg is located about 40 kilometres southwest of Newington and 80 kilometres south of Ottawa.

Weak damage to trees, a fence and a gazebo were reported, but there were no injuries.

The survey team also spoke to witnesses who said they saw a funnel cloud in the area.

"Damage assessed as EF0 tornado, with an estimated max. wind speed of 115 km/h, track length of 0.59 km and max. path width of 70 m. Tornado motion was from the N (approx. 10 degrees)," NTP said.

An NTP ground and drone survey was completed on Thursday, where the damage was documented and reported.

Further investigation of imagery collected for both tornadoes is pending.