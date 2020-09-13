OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say two teenagers have serious injuries after a crash on Wolfe Island, south of Kingston.

According to an OPP press release, officers responded to a crash on Base Line Road at around 2:15 a.m. Sunday.

Two pickup trucks, an ATV and a motorcycle were all involved.

OPP said the driver of the ATV, a 16-year-old from Wolfe Island, was taken to hospital in critical condition, while the driver of the motorcycle, a 19-year-old from Wolfe Island was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The road was closed for approximately 12 hours.

OPP say anyone with information regarding this collision should call the Leeds detachment at 1-888-310-1122.