Two teens missing after falling through the ice on the Rideau River in Ottawa

The search is underway for two teenagers who fell through the ice on the Rideau River in Ottawa's south end, according to paramedics.

Emergency crews responded to a call at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday for a water rescue on the river at Nicolls Island Road near Manotick.

Ottawa paramedics tell CTV Morning Live that the call indicated four teenagers had fallen through the ice.

Two teenagers, a 15-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy, were able to get out of the water. They were transported to hospital with mild hypothermia.

The search continued Thursday morning for the two teenagers.

An Ottawa police officer was transported to hospital with a dive-related injury, according to paramedics.

Ottawa has seen warmer-than-normal temperatures through December, with five straight days of temperatures above 0 C. The temperature hit 6.6 C on Tuesday and 4.1 C on Wednesday.

With files from CTV Morning Live's Chris Kurys

This is a breaking news story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.