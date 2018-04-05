Two teenagers have been charged following a car chase in the west end.

Police got a call just before 9:30 a.m. on Thursday about two men in a car, one of them allegedly pointing a gun, on Summerville Avenue.

Cops spotted the vehicle in the Carling Ave. and Merivale Rd. area and pursued the car as it headed southbound.

Police say the chase ended in the Fisher Ave. and Baseline Rd. area around 12:30 p.m.

Const. Chuck Benoit says one of the men was arrested near the vehicle, but the other took off running.

"There was a track with the frontline officers as well as a canine and they were able to apprehend the second male," says Benoit.

Two replica handguns were seized.

On Friday, police announced the following charges were laid:

Nicholas Rathwell, 18, is charged with obstructing a peace officer, occupying a stolen vehicle, possession of a dangerous weapon, seven counts of breach of recognizance and three counts of breaching the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named, is charged with dangerous driving, possession of a stolen vehicle, flight while being chased by police, and seven counts of breaching the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and more charges may be laid.