GATINEAU, QC. -- Gatineau police are accusing two 17-year-olds of breaking into a wharf and setting fire to a boat.

In a press release, police said they were called to docks along rue Jacques-Cartier at around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, to assist fire crews with a boat fire.

Two teenagers were located nearby and police said that a "link between their presence and the fire was quickly established."

Officers arrested the teens and took them to a police station for questioning.

Police accuse the teens of breaking into the boat and then finding and firing a flare gun, which allegedly started the fire.

The boat was heavily damaged, and police said the fire also damaged other boats moored nearby.

The teens were released with conditions on a promise to appear in court, where they would be formally charged. Police said breaking and entering and arson charges are being considered.