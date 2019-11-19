OTTAWA - Two people in Orléans have been taken to hospital over possible carbon monoxide poisoning.

Paramedics say they got a call to a home around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday on Phoenix Crescent. They say a neighbour was checking on an elderly couple and found them unconscious.

Firefighters eventually arrived to the scene and confirmed high carbon monoxide levels.

Paramedics say the elderly woman was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition with a hyperbaric chamber for further treatment. The elderly man was also cared for at the scene, but no further details are being made available on his condition. The neighbour who found the couple was taken to hospital as a precaution.

More to come...