

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police say two suspects have been arrested after an overnight stabbing.

Police were called to an address on Merivale Rd. just south of Carling Ave. at 1:58 a.m. Wednesday.

They found a man with stab wounds. He remains in serious condition in hospital.

Two people were arrested nearby and Police say they are not seeking any other suspects.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been laid at this time.