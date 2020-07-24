OTTAWA -- A Sea-Doo rider was treated for minor abrasions after two Sea-Doos collided on the Ottawa River behind Parliament Hill.

Ottawa Fire received a 911 call from a Sea-Doo rider Thursday evening reporting that two Sea-Doos had a minor collision on the river between Ottawa and Gatineau.

One Sea-Doo rider was in the river supporting the disabled Sea-Doo.

Ottawa Fire says its water rescue technicians brought the rider aboard and assessed him for minor abrasions.

The driver was brought to shore, while the Sea-Doo was recovered by the rental company.