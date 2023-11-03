Two Scotiabank branches in Westboro and Osgoode to close

OTTAWA
    Two Scotiabank branches in Westboro and Osgoode, including a century-old location on Richmond Road, will be shutting their doors next year.

    The bank confirmed its Westboro branch, which opened in 1912 will be consolidated with its other location on Carling Avenue.

    "After careful consideration we have made the difficult decision to consolidate our Scotiabank branch at 388 Richmond Road and relocate our in-person services to our branch at 1427 Carling Avenue Hampton Park Plaza on July 9, 2024," said Scotiabank spokesperson Daniela Da Silva in an emailed statement to CTV News Ottawa.

    "We will share further details with customers directly and are committed to supporting our customers and employees though this transition."

    Its other location at 5677 Osgoode Main Street will also be relocating its in-person services to 300 Colonnade Drive in Kemptville on July 11, 2024.

    Scotiabank said in October that it is cutting about three per cent of its global workforce, becoming the latest Canadian bank to trim staff amid continued economic uncertainty.

    The bank said the cuts, which work out to around 2,700 staff, come as a result of bank digitization and automation, as well as streamlining efforts and shifting consumer preferences.

    With files from The Canadian Press

