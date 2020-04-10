OTTAWA -- All residents and staff members of a long-term care facility in Saint-Andre-Avellin are being tested for COVID-19 after two residents tested positive.

And Quebec health officials have suspended all admissions to long-term care homes in west Quebec indefinitely to protect residents and limit the spread of COVID-19.

The CISSS de l’Outaouais says two residents of CHSLD de la Petite-Nation, east of Gatineau, have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, the health unit says “these two individuals are currently in isolation in the hot zone of the CHSLD and strict protective measures have been put in place to protect other residents and employees.”

No employees at the CHSLD de la Petite-Nation have tested positive for COVID-19.

The CISSS de l’Outaouais says in order to limit the spread of COVID-19, all admissions of new residents to long-term care facilities have been suspended for an indefinite time.

Across the Outoauis, there are 141 confirmed cases of COVID-19.