OTTAWA -- Two residents of a long-term care home in Plantagenet have died due to COVID-19.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit says a woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s passed away from complications related to COVID-19 on Sunday.

The two were residents of the Pinecrest nursing home in Plantagenet, which is currently dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19.

In a statement, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Paul Roumeliotis says “this tragic news reminds us that we must continue to work collectively through personal hygiene precautions and community-based public health measures, like physical distancing, to contain the virus and limit the number of cases and deaths.”

These are the first two deaths linked to COVID-19 in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit region.

There are 101 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in eastern Ontario. Fifty-four cases have now been resolved.