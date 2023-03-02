Two Quebec residents facing charges after police recover two stolen vehicles west of Ottawa

Two Quebec residents are facing charges after Ontario Provincial Police responded to two crashes involving stolen vehicles in Lanark County, west of Ottawa.

Just before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a single-vehicle collision on Highway 7 in Drummond-North Elmsley Township, near Perth. A short time later, officers were informed of a separate collision on Cemetery Side Road in Beckwith Township.

Ontario Provincial Police say during the investigation into the two collisions, officers learned the two vehicles had been reported stolen.

The two suspects were arrested near the second collision scene, police said.

An 18-year-old male and a 15-year-old, both from Montreal, are facing charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, obstructing a peace officer and possessing an automobile master key.

The 15-year-old is also facing a charge of driving without a license under the Highway Traffic Act.