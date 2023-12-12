Two people with severe injuries after vehicle strikes wheelchair in Tamworth, Ont.

Two pedestrians suffered severe injuries after a collision between a driver and a man in a wheelchair with a person riding on the back in Tamworth, Ont. Monday evening.

Police say Lennox and Addington County emergency services were called to the collision on Wheeler Street, between Ottawa Street and Ballantra Drive, just before 7 p.m.

The community of Tamworth is located about 70 kilometres northeast of Belleville and just north of Napanee.

In a news release on Tuesday morning, police said the collision was between an SUV and a motorized wheelchair carrying a passenger on the back. The SUV and the wheelchair were both travelling northbound on Wheeler Street at the time of the crash.

The man in the wheelchair was in life-threatening condition when paramedics and fire rescue arrived on scene. A woman riding on the back of the wheelchair had 'major injuries.'

Both individuals were taken to hospital.

No charges have been laid, but police say the investigation is in its preliminary stages.

Wheeler Street remains closed while OPP Technical Investigators and the Collision Reconstructionist investigates.

Police would like to hear from anyone with doorbell, dashcam or other vehicles around the area along Wheeler Street where the incident happened.

Anyone with information should contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.