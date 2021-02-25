OTTAWA -- Two people have been transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a two vehicle crash in Ottawa's south-end.

Emergency crews responded to the crash involving a minivan and a dump truck on Mitch Owens Road, near Ramsayville Road, just before 8:45 a.m.

Ottawa Fire Service says when firefighters arrived on scene, the occupants of the van were still trapped in the vehicle.

"Firefighters used specialized tools to remove the occupant from the heavily damaged van," said Ottawa fire.

An ORNGE air ambulance transported one person to the Ottawa Hospital Trauma Centre with life-threatening injuries.

Paramedics transported another person to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Traffic alert: Mitch Owens Rd is closed between John Quinn Rd and 8th Line Rd in both directions.

Ramsayville Rd is closed South of Rideau Rd, due to a collision. Duration unknown. Please avoid the area at this time. #otttraffic — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) February 25, 2021

Paramedics had said three people were treated on scene.

Mitch Owens Road is closed between John Quinn Road and 8th Line Road. Ramsayville Road is closed south of Rideau Road.

