Two people treated for injuries following Montreal Road crash

Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on Montreal Road at Beckenham Lane on Sunday afternoon. Two people were transported to hospital for treatment. (Ottawa Fire Service Scott Stilborn/Twitter) Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on Montreal Road at Beckenham Lane on Sunday afternoon. Two people were transported to hospital for treatment. (Ottawa Fire Service Scott Stilborn/Twitter)

