Two people treated for injuries following Montreal Road crash

Paramedics treated two people for injuries after a vehicle flipped on its side following a collision in Ottawa's east end.

Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on Montreal Road at Beckenham Lane at approximately 4:45 p.m. Sunday.

Ottawa fire says the initial report stated a vehicle had flipped and two people were trapped inside the vehicle.

"The initial fire crew on location began stabilizing the vehicle until the heavy rescue teams arrived to assist with the extrication," Ottawa fire said in a media release.

"Ottawa Fire crews successfully extricated the two occupants of the vehicle."

Paramedics tell CTV news Ottawa an 84-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman were transported to hospital for treatment.