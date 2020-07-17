OTTAWA -- Two people were transported to hospital following a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 174 in Ottawa's east-end.

Ottawa Police and paramedics responded to the crash on Highway 174 eastbound, just west of the Sir George-Etienne Cartier Parkway, just before 4 p.m. Friday.

Ottawa Paramedics say an off-duty paramedic who arrived first on the scene told emergency crews that one occupant of a vehicle was trapped inside, requiring extrication.

The victim was freed from the wreckage by firefighters.

Paramedics say a man sustained multi-system trauma, and was transported to the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus.

A second person was treated for minor injuries, and transported to hospital for treatment.

Ottawa Police continue to investigate.