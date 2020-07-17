Advertisement
Two people transported to hospital after crash on Hwy. 174
A multi-vehicle crash on Highway 174 in Ottawa on Friday. (Photo courtesy: Ottawa Paramedic Service)
OTTAWA -- Two people were transported to hospital following a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 174 in Ottawa's east-end.
Ottawa Police and paramedics responded to the crash on Highway 174 eastbound, just west of the Sir George-Etienne Cartier Parkway, just before 4 p.m. Friday.
Ottawa Paramedics say an off-duty paramedic who arrived first on the scene told emergency crews that one occupant of a vehicle was trapped inside, requiring extrication.
The victim was freed from the wreckage by firefighters.
Paramedics say a man sustained multi-system trauma, and was transported to the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus.
A second person was treated for minor injuries, and transported to hospital for treatment.
Ottawa Police continue to investigate.