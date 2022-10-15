Two people suffer serious injuries in two-vehicle crash in Barrhaven

Two people suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Barrhaven.

Emergency crews responded to the crash on Borrisokane Road, between Flagstaff Drive and Strandherd Drive, just before 9 a.m. Saturday.

Ottawa fire says there were two people trapped in the vehicles. Firefighters extricated both patients from the vehicles within five minutes and transferred them to the care of paramedics.

The Ottawa Paramedic Service tells CTV News Ottawa both patients suffered multisystem trauma, and were transported to the Ottawa Hospital Trauma Centre in serious condition.

Ottawa police continue to investigate.