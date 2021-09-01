Advertisement
Two people suffer serious injuries in motorcycle crash in the Ottawa Valley
Published Wednesday, September 1, 2021 2:15PM EDT
OTTAWA -- Two people suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle crash in the Ottawa Valley.
Ontario Provincial Police responded to the single-vehicle crash on Beachburg Road in Whitewater Region at approximately 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The OPP says the preliminary investigation shows the driver of the motorcycle lost control of the bike while travelling westbound.
The driver, a 52-year-old man from North Bay and the passenger, a 37-year-old woman from Nipissing First Nation, were transported to hospital by land ambulance with serious injuries.
Police continue to investigate.