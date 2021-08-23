OTTAWA -- Police say two people are dead after they were struck by a transport truck while standing next to a stopped pickup on Highway 417 overnight.

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. Monday on the eastbound highway near Panmure Road, in west Ottawa.

Ontario Provincial Police said the tractor trailer collided with the back of a stopped pickup truck and utility trailer.

A man and woman were standing between the trailer and pickup truck in a live traffic lane. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

Police have not released the victims’ names.

The Highway 417 eastbound remains closed at Panmure Road as police investigate.