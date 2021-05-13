OTTAWA -- Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 401 near Cornwall.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to the crash in the westbound lanes of Hwy. 401, between Boundary Road and McConnell Avenue, just before 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the initial investigation shows the vehicle left the roadway, striking a ditch.

Two occupants of the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

A third occupant of the vehicle has been transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash or if they have dash cam footage of the area, contact 1-888-310-1122.