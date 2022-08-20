Two people injured in overnight altercation in ByWard Market

Yellow police tape is up in the ByWard Market following an overnight stabbing in the popular tourist area.

Emergency crews responded to reports of an altercation on George Street at ByWard Market Square at approximately 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

Ottawa paramedics tell CTV News Ottawa a man in his 30s was transported to the Ottawa Hospital Trauma Centre in serious but stable condition.

A woman was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Paramedics did not release any details on the nature of the injuries to the two.

At approximately 9:30 a.m., officers were at the scene taking photographs, and blood was spotted on the sidewalk. Crews were also on the scene cleaning up blood spots on the sidewalk.

ByWard Market vendors setting up for the day said police would not provide any details about the investigation when they arrived to open their stands.

Ottawa police would only say an investigation is underway in the ByWard Market, and more information would be released later.