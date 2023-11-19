Two people hurt in vehicle rollover on Airport Parkway Sunday morning

Two people suffered serious injuries when their vehicle left the road and rolled over in the ditch in Ottawa's south end Sunday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle crash on the Airport Parkway at Brookfield Road just after 6 a.m. Sunday.

Ottawa fire said the initial report stated a vehicle had rolled over in the ditch and the occupants were still trapped inside the car.

"Upon arrival, fire crews confirmed a high-speed rollover, and the two occupants of the car were trapped," Ottawa fire said in a statement. "Vehicle was immediately stabilized and extrication was started."

Firefighters were able to extricate the two occupants from the vehicle and transfer them into the care of paramedics at the scene.

An Ottawa paramedic spokesperson tells CTV News Ottawa a man and a woman in the vehicle, both in their 20s, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The two were transported to hospital in serious but stable condition.

A light standard and a hydro pole were knocked down by the crash.

The southbound lanes of the Airport Parkway remained closed between Brookfield Road and Walkley Road Sunday morning while police investigated.