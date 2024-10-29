OTTAWA
    • Two people hurt in crash on Hwy. 416 in Ottawa’s south end

    Two people were transported to hospital after a vehicle crashed into the back of a construction truck on Highway 416 in Ottawa’s south end.

    Emergency crews responded to the crash on Highway 416 at Bankfield Road just before 9 a.m. Tuesday. Ontario Provincial Police say a vehicle drove into the back of a crash truck in a construction zone.

    Ontario Provincial Police say the driver of the "at fault" vehicle was airlifted to the Ottawa Hospital Trauma Centre with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Paramedics also transported the driver of the crash truck in stable condition.

    OPP say its the second collision in less than a week involving a crash truck being rear ended.

    "It should go without saying that drivers need to be more aware of what's going on around them," OPP said in a news release on X.

    The vehicle driver was charged with careless driving and faces a fine of $490 and six demerit points upon conviction.

    The southbound lanes of Highway 416 is closed between Fallowfield Drive and Bankfield Road as the OPP investigates.

