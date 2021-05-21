Advertisement
Two people hurt in collision involving a scooter at Ottawa intersection
Published Friday, May 21, 2021 12:39PM EDT
OTTAWA -- Two people were transported to hospital with serious injuries after a collision involving a scooter in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood.
Emergency crews responded to the crash involving a full-sized truck and a scooter at the intersection of King Edward Avenue and Rideau Street at 10:30 a.m.
Paramedics say a man and a woman were transported to hospital in serious but stable condition.
Ottawa police continue to investigate.