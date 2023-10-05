Two people hurt in collision involving a motorcycle in Vanier

Two motorcyclists were treated for injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Vanier.

Emergency crews responded to the collision in the area of Laval Street and Loyer Street at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

A paramedic spokesperson tells CTV News Ottawa the collision involved a vehicle and a motorcycle with two people on board.

One man was transported to hospital in serious but stable condition, while a second man was listed in stable condition in the hospital.

None of the injuries are described as life-threatening.