Two people hurt in ByWard Market stabbing
Published Wednesday, July 8, 2020 4:42AM EDT
OTTAWA -- Two people were treated for non-life threatening injuries after an overnight stabbing in the ByWard Market.
Ottawa Police were called to ByWard Market Square at York Street at 2:50 a.m. for a stabbing.
Police tell CTV News Ottawa that two people were stabbed, and transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A suspect was arrested, and remained in custody early Wednesday morning.
Police say the investigation continues.