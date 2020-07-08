OTTAWA -- Two people were treated for non-life threatening injuries after an overnight stabbing in the ByWard Market.

Ottawa Police were called to ByWard Market Square at York Street at 2:50 a.m. for a stabbing.

Police tell CTV News Ottawa that two people were stabbed, and transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A suspect was arrested, and remained in custody early Wednesday morning.

Police say the investigation continues.