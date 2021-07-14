OTTAWA -- Two people were taken to the hospital with minor irritation after pool chemicals became mixed and created a dangerous gas at a building in the Woodroffe area.

Ottawa Fire Services (OFS) says the hazardous materials team was called to a building on Edgeworth Avenue near Carling Avenue at around 3:36 p.m. Wednesday after people reported the gas had irritated their eyes.

Everyone had evacuated the garage where the chemicals had mixed by the time the crew arrived.

"Haz-Mat technicians located a pool chlorine product which had mixed with other chemicals causing the reaction and creating a dangerous gas," OFS said in a release.

Ottawa Paramedics told CTV News Ottawa that a 45-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman were taken to the hospital for treatment. A third person was assessed at the scene but did not go to the hospital.

A message over the building's PA system told residents to remain in their apartments while the hazmat team cleared out the garage with high-powered fans and tested the air to ensure safety.