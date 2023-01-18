Two people hospitalized after crash on Highway 174 involving OC Transpo bus

Ottawa paramedics say two people were hurt in a crash on Highway 174 Wednesday afternoon involving at least two vehicles and an OC Transpo bus.

The incident happened just after 4:20 p.m. near the Blair exit.

Two adults were taken to hospital in stable condition. None of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

OC Transpo’s director of service delivery Troy Charter said no passengers were on the bus.

“A vehicle rear-ended an out of service OC Transpo bus on the westbound 174. No passengers were on the bus and the operator was not injured,” Charter said in a statement.

The collision caused delays on Highway 174 during the afternoon commute.