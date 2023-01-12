Two people homeless after bungalow fire in rural southeast Ottawa
Two people are displaced after a house fire in rural southeast Ottawa on Wednesday night.
The fire broke out at a single-family bungalow on Piperville Road around 6:30 p.m. By the time firefighters arrived, the blaze had extended to the entire roof and attic of the home.
Both occupants got out safely and no one was hurt.
There were no hydrants in the area, so water had to be brought in by tanker trucks, fire officials said.
Firefighters took shelter in an OC Transpo but while rotating in and out of the home. The fire was under control just before 9:30 p.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
WINTER STORM WARNING
WINTER STORM WARNING | Here's when Ottawa could receive up to 25 cm of snow
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | 'We failed to deliver': Airlines cite 'extreme weather' for holiday chaos, call for policy reform
Putting the blame largely on 'extreme weather' and staffing issues, officials from major Canadian airlines Sunwing, WestJet and Air Canada said they're sorry that thousands of passengers were left scrambling or stranded this holiday season, and are vowing to make reforms.
Police issue $100,000 reward for information on abducted Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri
Police are offering up to a $100,000 reward for anyone with information about the location of an Ontario woman who disappeared a year ago Thursday.
'Very emotional': Syrian refugee stranded at airport in Malaysia for months granted Canadian citizenship
Hassan Al Kontar, a Syrian refugee who was forced to live at a Malaysian airport for seven months, has been granted Canadian citizenship.
'Freedom Convoy' supporter says Confederate flag on his truck a 'rebel sign'
An Ottawa roofer says the Confederate flag on his pickup truck at the 'Freedom Convoy' protest was a symbol of rebellion against government.
Homes evacuated, 1 person seriously injured after explosion in St. Catharines, Ont.
One person is in hospital with significant burns and a number of homes and businesses have been evacuated following a fire that triggered a number of explosions at a business in St. Catharines, Ont.
Sask. First Nation to make 'major announcement' about discovery at former residential school site
Star Blanket Cree Nation is set to make a major announcement related to the community's ground penetrating radar search around the site of the former Qu'Appelle Indian Industrial School.
B.C. woman ordered to reimburse former employer for 'time theft'
A B.C. woman who was fired from her job has been ordered to pay her former employer $1,500 as reimbursement for "time theft."
Bank of Canada may lose billions over next few years: report
The Bank of Canada may lose up to $8.8 billion over the next few years, according to a new report warning the central bank may run into a communications challenge as a result of the losses.
Post-COVID smell loss treatment passes sniff test: scientists
A team of researchers in California struck upon a possible cure for long-term COVID-19-related smell loss that uses a blood product from patients' own bodies.
Atlantic
-
Winter storm and snowfall warnings issued for New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island
A series of weather warnings were issued in the Maritimes early Thursday morning ahead of a messy Friday forecast.
-
'Time for us to mobilize': Nova Scotia's ER deaths grow with doctor wait list
In a week where Nova Scotia's health-care system has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons, there was more bad news Wednesday. Newly released data shows that deaths in Nova Scotia emergency departments were up 10 per cent in 2022 from the previous year.
-
Murder trial: Text messages led police to suspect Halifax med student was killer
This first time police interviewed William Sandeson about the disappearance of a fellow Dalhousie University student, they didn't learn much.
Toronto
-
Police issue $100,000 reward for information on abducted Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri
Police are offering up to a $100,000 reward for anyone with information about the location of an Ontario woman who disappeared a year ago Thursday.
-
Homes evacuated, 1 person seriously injured after explosion in St. Catharines, Ont.
One person is in hospital with significant burns and a number of homes and businesses have been evacuated following a fire that triggered a number of explosions at a business in St. Catharines, Ont.
-
Police to provide update in case of Ontario couple murdered in Vaughan
Police are scheduled to provide an update Thursday on the 2021 murders of an Ontario couple.
Montreal
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | What you need to know about Thursday night's winter storm in Quebec
An intensifying Colorado low is barreling toward Eastern Canada. Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued watches and warnings from Southern Ontario to Newfoundland. Montreal and Southwestern Quebec are under winter storm warnings for 15 to 25 centimetres of heavy wet snow expected Thursday night through Friday.
-
Former NHL defenceman P.K. Subban set for emotional return to Montreal
P.K. Subban knows standing at centre ice in Montreal's Bell Centre on Thursday will stir emotions. Montreal is set to honour Subban ahead of a game against the Nashville Predators, the team the Habs dealt the blue-liner to in 2016.
-
Sherbrooke woman arrested for alleged break-in, vehicle theft
A woman in her 50s from Laval, Que. was arrested Wednesday in Sherbrooke for an alleged attempted vehicle theft and break-in the night before.
Northern Ontario
-
Three charged with January 2022 murder in the Sault
Three people have been charged in connection with a murder case in which a 53-year-old victim was found tied up in a Sault home last year, police say.
-
Quebec man guilty of dangerous driving in Hwy. 17 crash
A Quebec man has been found guilty of two counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm for a July 2018 crash on Highway 17 that left a victim with life-threatening injuries.
-
Wiikwemkoong hires security guards, increases video surveillance after recent string of incidents
After a string of recent criminal activity, Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory is hiring security to patrol the community overnight.
London
-
'Barricaded male' in St. Marys
Stratford police are dealing with a “barricaded male” in St. Marys. According to a social media post, police are in the area of Park Lane and Thomas Street.
-
Trial for man accused of killing Muslim family in London, Ont. moved to Windsor
The trial of the man accused of killing a Muslim family in London, Ont., will be heard in Windsor. As previously reported, the change of venue was granted in July 2022 but a location had not been announced.
-
Pedestrian struck in Simcoe
A pedestrian is in hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle, according to OPP.
Winnipeg
-
'I thought I was going to die': Woman wants changes to transit security after being threatened
A Manitoba woman said she feared for her life and wants to see safety improved on Winnipeg Transit after she said she was threatened on the bus on Tuesday.
-
Manitoba drivers to pay more for car insurance
Manitoba drivers will be paying a bit more for their car insurance over the next year.
-
Eating fast food linked to potentially life-threatening liver condition, new study finds
A new study has found that consumption of fast food is associated with a potentially life-threatening condition of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge encampment fire causes Hwy. 401 closure
A section of Highway 401 eastbound in Cambridge was shut down for several hours overnight due to a fire at a nearby encampment.
-
Homes evacuated, 1 person seriously injured after explosion in St. Catharines, Ont.
One person is in hospital with significant burns and a number of homes and businesses have been evacuated following a fire that triggered a number of explosions at a business in St. Catharines, Ont.
-
Driver rushed to hospital after crash involving semi-truck outside Guelph
The driver of a sedan has been transported hospital with what police call life-altering injuries after a crash involving a semi-truck outside Guelph.
Calgary
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'We failed to deliver': Airlines cite 'extreme weather' for holiday chaos, call for policy reform
Putting the blame largely on 'extreme weather' and staffing issues, officials from major Canadian airlines Sunwing, WestJet and Air Canada said they're sorry that thousands of passengers were left scrambling or stranded this holiday season, and are vowing to make reforms.
-
'Literally hell': Father critical of police investigation into Calgary crash that killed his son
Bob Donoghue has a difficult time choosing a favourite photo of his son growing up.
-
Lethbridge is growing, latest StatCan data indicates
The City of Lethbridge is an attractive place to move to in Alberta, according to the most recent data from Statistics Canada.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. jails should have more access to mental health supports, jury says
Five jury members made recommendations as the inquest into the death of a woman who hung herself in her cell at the Pine Grove Correctional Centre wrapped up on Wednesday.
-
Attempted abduction reported in Warman: Sask. RCMP
The RCMP in Warman is asking for the public’s help locating a pickup truck that is believed to be part of an alleged attempted abduction of a youth in that community.
-
Here's what to watch out for in Saskatchewan's night skies in 2023
A new comet, more northern lights and a partial solar eclipse are just some of the astronomical events happening above Saskatchewan in 2023.
Edmonton
-
'She had to buy the coffee': Stranded traveller scores ride with Olympic champion
The thick, soupy fog hanging over Edmonton this week has been a pain for passengers and airline staff alike, but for one B.C. woman it led to a cute story that she'll never forget.
-
Fatal bat fungus White Nose Syndrome makes first appearances in Alberta
A disease that has been nearly wiping out bat populations in Eastern Canada and the U.S. has made its first appearance in Alberta.
-
'I'm crushed': Edmonton nurse wants to help, but is having trouble getting recertified
As many Alberta health-care workers face long hours, short staffing and burnout, an Edmonton nurse is finding it difficult to get the training she needs to reenter the workforce.
Vancouver
-
B.C. mountains suspend operations as rainfall warning issued for South Coast
A brief stint of sunny skies on B.C.’s South Coast has come to an end as a rainfall warning is now in effect.
-
Hundreds of jobs affected as Canfor announces pulp line closure at B.C. mill
An estimated 300 jobs in British Columbia will likely be gone by the end of the year as Canfor Pulp Products closes the pulp line at its Prince George pulp and paper mill.
-
B.C. man who killed girlfriend in 2020 guilty of manslaughter, not murder, judge rules
A B.C. Supreme Court judge has found John Wendell Keyler guilty of manslaughter and indignity to human remains in the killing of Sarah Foord.
Regina
-
Sask. First Nation to make 'major announcement' about discovery at former residential school site
Star Blanket Cree Nation is set to make a major announcement related to the community's ground penetrating radar search around the site of the former Qu'Appelle Indian Industrial School.
-
'Not going to believe the stats': Sask. teen defying the odds as he recovers from severe spinal cord injury
A Saskatchewan teenager is defying the odds while recovering in hospital after suffering a severe spinal cord injury.
-
Strong support across Canada for construction of national RCMP museum: heritage centre
Consultations and engagement in regards to making the RCMP Heritage Centre a national museum are now complete.