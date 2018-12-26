Two people freed from trapped vehicle in west-end collision
Emergency crews were on the scene of a two vehicle collision at Woodroffe Ave. and Rideaucrest Dr. on Wednesday morning.
Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Wednesday, December 26, 2018 12:19PM EST
Ottawa Fire reported that a red Ford Ranger truck had rolled over with two people trapped inside.
Firefighters were able to remove the roof of the truck and were able to free the two people at around 10:50 this morning.