BROCKVILLE -- Brockville Police are investigating the death of a man and a woman inside a home.

Police were asked early Wednesday morning to check on the welfare of a person living in a home on Richards Street.

When officers forced their way into the home, they found a woman and a man deceased.

Police say a young child was also discovered unharmed inside the home.

No other details about the case have been released. Brockville Police continue to investigate.

