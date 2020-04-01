Two people found dead in Brockville home, child located unharmed
Published Wednesday, April 1, 2020 11:25AM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, April 1, 2020 11:34AM EDT
A man and a woman were found deceased inside a Brockville home on April 1, 2020 (Nathan Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)
BROCKVILLE -- Brockville Police are investigating the death of a man and a woman inside a home.
Police were asked early Wednesday morning to check on the welfare of a person living in a home on Richards Street.
When officers forced their way into the home, they found a woman and a man deceased.
Police say a young child was also discovered unharmed inside the home.
No other details about the case have been released. Brockville Police continue to investigate.
This is a developing story. CTV News at Six and News Talk 580 CFRA will have the latest.
RELATED IMAGES