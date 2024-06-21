Two people facing charges in hate-motivated vandalism incident in Barrhaven, Ottawa police say

Two people are facing charges in connection to an alleged hate-motivated vandalism incident at a Barrhaven home, according to Ottawa police.

Police launched an investigation on June 7 after receiving an online report about an incident at a home on Maynooth Court.

CTV News Ottawa reported earlier this month that the Hate and Bias Crime Unit was investigating after home security footage from a home on Maynooth Court in Barrhaven was posted online. The footage showed two people, a man and a woman, making racist, anti-Asian comments from a driveway adjacent to the home of a South Korean family and throwing eggs at the house.

Residents in the area told CTV News Ottawa it wasn't the first altercation involving the two neighbours.

"I've heard instances of people throwing used condoms on their roof and on the side of their house and stuff like that," said Nish Yogasingam on June 12.

"There is a bio-medical hazard there when people do that, so I'm surprised that the police didn't respond to that. That should elicit a response, I think.

CTV News Ottawa's Austin Lee attempted to speak with the owners of the home, but no one answered the door.

The two Ottawa residents are facing charges of mischief/damage to property not exceeding $5,000 and harassment by threatening conduct to another person.

The two are scheduled to appear in court on July 24.

"We continue to encourage anyone who witnesses or experiences such incidents to report them to police," police said.

"Reporting hate-motivated incidents is an important step in stopping cycles of hatred."

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Austin Lee