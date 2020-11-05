OTTAWA -- Two people are facing charges after a cellphone was stolen at knifepoint in Ottawa's west-end.

At approximately 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, two people approached a man who was walking in the area of Iris Street and Gateway Private.

Ottawa police say one of the suspects engaged the victim in a conversation, while the second suspect put a knife to the man's throat and demanded his cellphone.

The suspects fled the area with the victim's phone.

Police say a "successful K9 track" led to the arrest of two suspects nearby.

Ira O'Hara, 18, of Ottawa, and a 14-year-old boy are charged with robbery with a weapon and possession of a weapon for the purpose of committing an offence.

Police say O'Hara is also charged with fail to comply with an undertaking, breach of a release order and failure to comply with a YCIA sentence order.