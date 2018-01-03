

CTV Ottawa





A 63-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman are dead after a Sûreté du Québec vehicle collided with their vehicle near Mont-Tremblant in Quebec.

It happened around 1p.m. Wednesday in Amherst Que. on route 323.

The police officer involved was on her way to another crash with light flashing when it happened. She suffered non critical injuries.

The collision is now in the hands of Quebec's independent investigations bureau. The Bureau has assigned seven investigators to this case, and a forensic investigator from the Montreal Police Service has also been dispatched to assist in the investigation.