Two people damage movie screens at South Keys cinema

Ottawa police are searching for two suspects who damaged a movie screen at the Cineplex Odeon cinema in South Keys last week.

The investigation continues into a mischief incident in the 2000 block of Bank Street on March 11.

Police say at about 3:55 p.m., two men entered a business and damaged two movie screens, "using an unknown object."

Damage is estimated between $10,000 and $20,000.

Police say one suspect was wearing a light jacket and hoodie, light coloured jogging type pants and white running shoes. The second suspect was wearing gray jogging pants, a dark jacket with white logo on the left chest, a light hoodie and dark shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Criminal Investigations Section at 613-236-1222, ext. 3655.

Last month, two people slashed two movie screens at Film.ca Cinemas in Oakville.