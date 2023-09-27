Two overnight fires keep Ottawa firefighters busy

Ottawa fire investigators are looking into the causes of two overnight fires at businesses in the capital.

Firefighters responded to a 911 call reporting smoke and flames visible at a commercial building in the 1600 block of Bank Street, just south of Heron Road.

"Upon arrival, firefighters declared a working fire, with agent applied one minute later," Ottawa fire said in a statement.

"A primary and secondary search of the basement and first floor was all clear."

The fire was declared under control at 5:35 a.m.

Ottawa police say Bank Street is closed in both directions between Heron Road and Alta Vista Drive while firefighters remain on the scene.

At approximately 3 a.m. Wednesday, 9-1-1 received a call from a passerby reporting smoke at a commercial building on Robertson Road, between Lynhar Road and Stinson Avenue.

"Upon arrival, firefighters found fire conditions on the outside corner of the building," Ottawa fire said Wednesday morning.

"Occupants were evacuated from the first and second floor on the west side of the structure due to smoke conditions."

The fire was declared under control at 3:23 a.m.