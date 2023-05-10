Two Ottawa youth recognized for calling 911 in an emergency

Calling 911 can be a scary and nervous moment, especially when it is a family member or a loved one who is in need. On Wednesday, two children were honoured by the city of Ottawa for their efforts to help others.

Mariam Mouhajer, 13, and Drake Mackenzie, 10, were honoured ahead of Wednesday’s Council meeting through the 911 Children’s Achievement Awards for their quick thinking, bravery and good judgment during an emergency situation.

When Mouhajer’s mother fainted, she knew exactly what to do.

"I decided to call 911," Mouhajer tells CTV News Ottawa.

A tense moment for most, but at the time she was only 11 years old.

"I felt a bit nervous; because I was scared something would happen to her."

She was asked questions by the 911 operator, so help could arrive.

"They told me to give specific details on what happened, and I did my best to answer."

"I’m so proud about my daughter," Zahra Mouhajer tells CTV News Ottawa.

Mouhajer is now OK. She was treated by paramedics at the scene, and then transported to hospital.

"It was very helpful and important to call 911," she said.

The city of Ottawa, recognizing the effort at the 911 Children’s Achievement Awards, honouring Mariam and Drake.

"It’s a certificate for saving my mom,” Drake tells CTV News as he shows his award.

"A little bit emotional, but very proud. I’m a very proud mom,” his mother Annie Renaud says.

Drake was just 9 years old when his mom was accidentally injured during last year’s Pride Parade when someone in an electric mobility scooter ran into her.

"She hit me and fell on the other side, and I wasn’t able to get up," she said.

Drake went to get help, and also spoke with 911 operators when Renaud’s Apple watch automatically detected the fall and called for emergency services, she told CTV News.

“I said, 'my mom got hurt and she fell on her femur,'" Drake said..

The award, presented in partnership with Bell, the parent company of CTV, recognizes youth ages 12 and under who effectively used 911 in a crisis.

"Those individuals were really caring for their community, caring for their family,” Ottawa Paramedic Service Chief Pierre Poirier said on Wednesday.

“We always think about it in terms of that you could save a life, that’s why 911 is so important, is that by understanding that when somebody is in a time of medical need or it could be something like a house fire, you could save a life or you could improve the health of somebody."

