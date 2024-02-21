Two Ottawa students earn scholarship for inspirational Black Youth

Two Ottawa students are the new recipients of the RBC Future Launch Black Youth Scholarship.

Samantha Uwaneza and Jambo Harley are going to receive $10,000 each -- up to four years -- to finance their academic and other life expenses.

The scholarship is meant to reduce the barriers to post-secondary education and training for Canadian Black youth.

Uwaneza, a second year finance student at the University of Ottawa, was nominated for the scholarship by the Ottawa Community Housing Foundation. She’s passionate about helping others.

"I am passionate about many things, but my greatest passion lies in helping others, more specifically those who are marginalized and overlooked by society," Uwaneza said in a media release. "I get so much joy knowing my time alleviates the burden of those in need, including those who suffer silently, as I can really relate to their struggles. So, whether it’s volunteering at my food bank, my church or at my community centre -- which are all resources that’s been vital to me and my family, that makes me happy."

After graduation, Uwaneza’s goal is to become a financial advisor to help low income individuals by offering free financial advising services.

“Low income individuals typically don’t have access to financial education creating disparity between us and our peers," Uwaneza said. "I plan on reducing this gap by becoming a financial advisor and giving free education in my community. My goal for the future is to really make the world a better place for everyone no mater your race, religion or ethnicity."

Meanwhile, Grade 11 high school student Harley was nominated for the scholarship by The Centre for Resilience and Social Development. Harley is passionate about sports, math, friends, family and health. Harley’s goal is to become a sport physiologist.

“My passions are sports, math, friends, family and health," Harley said in a media release. "After I graduate, I want to expand my passion for sports and by studying kinesiology and sports medicine, eventually becoming physiologist."

Awe Diomande of Gatineau, Que. Is also a recipient of the RBC Future Launch Scholarship for Black Youth.

A list of all of the 2024 scholarship recipients, is available online.