

CTV Ottawa





Both the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board and the Ottawa Catholic School Board have decided to close its schools across the city of Ottawa on Monday.

Some schools are still without power and others need repair; however, the decision to close board-wide appears to be part of the effort to keep people off the road while hydro crews work on restoration and the cleanup from Friday’s tornado and stormy weather continues.

Ottawa’s English public school board said the following in a statement:

“The decision was made in consultation with city emergency services due to extensive power outages and damage to several areas of the city. Ottawa Police have further advised that efforts should be made to reduce the number of people and traffic moving throughout the city due to areas that have been more significantly impacted.”

Before and after school care at those schools will not take place and all extracurricular activities have been called off.

Redeemer Christian High School is also closed.

French public school board, Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario, says the schools under its jurisdiction will be open on Monday.

The French Catholic board is has not yet confirmed, but will be providing an update later tonight.