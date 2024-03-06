Two Ottawa residents facing drug, firearm charges, police say

The Ottawa Police Service says two individuals are facing charges after their vehicle was stopped by a neighbourhood Resource Team (NRT) on Tuesday west of downtown.

Police say the vehicle was stopped at around 3 p.m. near Carling and Churchill avenues.

Upon searching the vehicle, officers located a firearm, police say.

The 30-year-old driver is facing drug and firearm offences, while the 29-year-old passenger is facing firearm offences.

They are scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.