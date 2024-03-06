OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Two Ottawa residents facing drug, firearm charges, police say

    A close-up of an Ottawa Police officer’s badge is seen on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld A close-up of an Ottawa Police officer’s badge is seen on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    Share

    The Ottawa Police Service says two individuals are facing charges after their vehicle was stopped by a neighbourhood Resource Team (NRT) on Tuesday west of downtown.

    Police say the vehicle was stopped at around 3 p.m. near Carling and Churchill avenues.

    Upon searching the vehicle, officers located a firearm, police say.

    The 30-year-old driver is facing drug and firearm offences, while the 29-year-old passenger is facing firearm offences.

    They are scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Companies tied to ArriveCan scandal banned from bidding on federal contracts

    The Canadian government moved Wednesday to restrict two firms tied to the controversial ArriveCan app from bidding on future federal contracts. First, GC Strategies — the company at the heart of the scandal surrounding the ArriveCan app — was banned from participating in federal procurements with security requirements. Then, Coradix was suspended.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News