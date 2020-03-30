OTTAWA -- Two Ottawa Police officers have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, the Ottawa Police Service would only say both officers are in isolation at home with symptoms of novel coronavirus and are self-monitoring.

“Supports have been put in place for them and all members of the service.”

These are the first two confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the Ottawa Police Service. There are 130 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

The police service says the health and safety of its members is a priority and the service continues to follow the advice and best practices from medical officials.

“We have taken significant steps to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 within the OPS and the community, including issuing Personal Protective Equipment, physical distancing guidelines and putting in updated procedures in place to reduce the risks.”

On March 11, Deputy Chief Steve Bell told CTV News Ottawa that officers will wear gas masks in specific situations to protect against COVID-19.

“Our frontline members will use those gas masks when they need to in a certain circumstance,” said Deputy Chief Bell.

“I think it’s important to remember it doesn’t mean our officers are going to be driving around all the time donning their gas masks. This will be in specific situations where they need to don their personal protective equipment to protect themselves from what might be in the environment.”

Bell said the decision to wear gas masks is widely due to a shortage of standard-issue surgical masks.