Two Ottawa Fire Services employees charged with hate-motivated workplace assault
Two Ottawa Fire Services employees have been charged with what police are calling a "hate-motivated assault incident" in the workplace.
The incident happened when the two accused and the victim were on duty, police said in a news release Monday. The alleged victim reported the incident to police on Sept. 20.
"The assailant is charged with hate-motivated assault/choking, aggravated assault, forcible confinement, harassment by threatening conduct," police said. "The second member is charged with criminal negligence."
Police declined to give the ages or genders of the accused because they are concerned doing so would identify the victim. Both accused are due to appear in court on Dec. 16.
The charges were laid by the Ottawa police hate crime unit and west district investigations unit.
CTV News Ottawa has reached out to the city to determine what actions have been taken regarding the accused and whether the fire service is also investigating.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
CUPE announces end to strike after Doug Ford offers to rescind education law
The union representing 55,000 education workers across Ontario will end their mass walkout on Tuesday after Premier Doug Ford offered to rescind the legislation that made the strike illegal.
'Just don't use the notwithstanding clause, proactively': Trudeau says after Ford calls out PM
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is accusing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of being 'selective' when it comes to condemning provinces' use of the notwithstanding clause, and is warning against him engaging in constitutional talks with Canada's premiers.
Empire Co. hit by IT problems affecting pharmacies at Sobeys and other grocery stores
Grocery stores across Canada owned by Nova Scotia-based Empire Co. Ltd., including the Sobeys chain, are experiencing computer problems that have made it difficult for some customers seeking prescriptions.
Judge rules Ford, Jones immune from testifying at Emergencies Act inquiry
A Federal Court judge has decided Ontario’s premier and a top minister will not have to testify at the Emergencies Act inquiry in Ottawa due to immunity provided to them by parliamentary privilege.
Canadian Armed Forces member dies during Iraq deployment
A member of the Canadian Armed Forces has died in Iraq in what the Department of National Defence describes as 'non-operational related circumstances.'
Woman charged in Saskatoon nightclub death makes first court appearance
A woman charged in a homicide at a Saskatoon nightclub made her first court appearance on Monday.
Unique case of person who survived 12 tumours reveals new insights into body's immune system
A story of a patient who has lived through a dozen tumours in less than 40 years is adding new insight into the body's immune response, researchers who studied the exceptional case say.
WATCH LIVE | Windsor mayor supported Emergencies Act, worried blockades would return
The mayor of Windsor, Ont. says he alerted the federal public safety minister about a potential blockade at the busy Ambassador Bridge border crossing as soon as he first got wind of it in early February.
Elon Musk recommends voting for Republicans in U.S. midterm elections
Just days after taking control of powerful social media giant Twitter Inc., billionaire Elon Musk on Monday recommended that voters pick Republican candidates for Congress in Tuesday's U.S. midterm election.
Atlantic
-
N.B. man's 2019 disappearance investigated as a homicide; map shows possible location of remains
The 2019 disappearance of a 25-year-old man in New Brunswick’s Carleton County is now being investigated as a homicide after police received new information about the case.
-
Empire Co. hit by IT problems affecting pharmacies at Sobeys and other grocery stores
Grocery stores across Canada owned by Nova Scotia-based Empire Co. Ltd., including the Sobeys chain, are experiencing computer problems that have made it difficult for some customers seeking prescriptions.
-
N.B. RCMP searching Dumfries Parish area with helicopter for missing elderly hunter
The RCMP says an all-terrain vehicle believed to belong to an elderly man who went missing while hunting in McAdam, N.B., last month has been located in Dumfries Parish, N.B.
Toronto
-
CUPE announces end to strike after Doug Ford offers to rescind education law
The union representing 55,000 education workers across Ontario will end their mass walkout on Tuesday after Premier Doug Ford offered to rescind the legislation that made the strike illegal.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Ford, Lecce release statement after CUPE announces end to strike
The Ontario education workers' strike will end on Tuesday after Doug Ford offered to rescind Bill 28.
-
'Just don't use the notwithstanding clause, proactively': Trudeau says after Ford calls out PM
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is accusing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of being 'selective' when it comes to condemning provinces' use of the notwithstanding clause, and is warning against him engaging in constitutional talks with Canada's premiers.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Quebec Liberal leader Dominique Anglade stepping down
Dominique Anglade will step down after a tumultuous few years as leader of the Quebec Liberal Party (QLP). As of Dec. 1, she will resign as both party leader and as MNA the Saint-Henri-Sainte-Anne riding.
-
Quebec's highest court begins hearing appeals on provincial secularism law
The Quebec government and civil liberties groups will begin presenting their arguments to the province's highest court Monday on the constitutionality of secularism law Bill 21.
-
Feds hold groundbreaking ceremony for Moderna's mRNA vaccine factory in Montreal area
The new mRNA vaccine factory being built near Montreal by Moderna will help ensure Canada's health security in the face of more pandemics that are expected in the coming decades, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday.
Northern Ontario
-
CUPE announces end to strike after Doug Ford offers to rescind education law
The union representing 55,000 education workers across Ontario will end their mass walkout on Tuesday after Premier Doug Ford offered to rescind the legislation that made the strike illegal.
-
Crash on the Brady, Paris Street intersection in Sudbury cleared
The intersection of Paris and Brady Street in downtown Sudbury has reopened Monday morning following a two-vehicle crash.
-
Sault police charge 19-year-old in assault with knife
A 19-year-old male has been charged after a fight at a Sault Ste. Marie business on Sunday night, police say.
London
-
London school boards to resume in-person learning starting Tuesday
It will be business as usual for students in London, Ont. on Tuesday, as local school boards have announced a return to in-person learning following CUPE’s announcement that it was ending strike action in response to the Ford government offering to rescind Bill 28.
-
CUPE announces end to strike after Doug Ford offers to rescind education law
The union representing 55,000 education workers across Ontario will end their mass walkout on Tuesday after Premier Doug Ford offered to rescind the legislation that made the strike illegal.
-
LPS release photo of suspect in shooting investigation
London police have released a photo of a man they would like to speak to in relation to a shooting incident in the city last month. Officers continue to investigate after two men arrived at a hospital on Oct. 23 and were later linked to a downtown shooting incident.
Winnipeg
-
Pedestrian killed in St. Boniface collision
A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle Sunday evening in St. Boniface.
-
Canadian Armed Forces member dies during Iraq deployment
A member of the Canadian Armed Forces has died in Iraq in what the Department of National Defence describes as 'non-operational related circumstances.'
-
Man assaulted, carjacked while confronting men 'skulking' in neighbourhood
Police say a man was assaulted and carjacked Sunday night while trying to confront a group of men 'skulking' in the Elm Park area.
Kitchener
-
Students returning to the classroom as CUPE strike ends
With the union representing 55,000 education workers across Ontario agreeing to end their mass walkout, a number of school boards are pivoting back to in-person learning.
-
CUPE announces end to strike after Doug Ford offers to rescind education law
The union representing 55,000 education workers across Ontario will end their mass walkout on Tuesday after Premier Doug Ford offered to rescind the legislation that made the strike illegal.
-
Two men shot in Kitchener: police
Two men were transported to hospital Sunday night after a shooting in Kitchener’s Mooregate Crescent and Hazelglen Drive area.
Calgary
-
Trial begins for Calgary man charged with second-degree murder in infant's death
A Calgary father has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his infant son.
-
Death in Beddington Heights non-criminal: Calgary police
The death of a man in a northwest neighbourhood last week has been determined to be non-criminal, according to Calgary police.
-
Snow hinders morning commute in and around Calgary
Recent snowfall made for a slow Monday morning commute on Calgary roads.
Saskatoon
-
Woman charged in Saskatoon nightclub death makes first court appearance
A woman charged in a homicide at a Saskatoon nightclub made her first court appearance on Monday.
-
'Nobody is helping': Couple frustrated over experience at Royal University Hospital
A Meadow Lake couple is frustrated after their recent experience at Royal University Hospital.
-
Travel not recommended: Drivers around Saskatoon cautioned to stay home due to snowstorm
Travel is not recommended on some highways and roads around Saskatoon as a winter storm brings up to 20 centimetres of snow to the area.
Edmonton
-
Morinville hotel fire displaces 2 dozen people
Two dozen people staying at a hotel outside of Edmonton were displaced by a fire Sunday evening.
-
Man charged with assault of 2 women in St. Paul
An Elk Point man is accused of assaulting two women in St. Paul on Friday.
-
Empire Co. hit by IT problems affecting pharmacies at Sobeys and other grocery stores
Grocery stores across Canada owned by Nova Scotia-based Empire Co. Ltd., including the Sobeys chain, are experiencing computer problems that have made it difficult for some customers seeking prescriptions.
Vancouver
-
B.C.'s drug overdose deaths up 8% in September over previous year
The latest report on illicit drug toxicity deaths in British Columbia shows an eight per cent rise in fatalities this September compared to the previous year.
-
Adverse weather conditions force multiple BC Ferries cancellations
The wintery weather has BC Ferries off to a rocky start this week, with two early sailings cancelled Monday morning, and multiple more at risk of facing the same fate.
-
Federal ministers meet in Vancouver to discuss Canada’s health-care crisis
Securing a boost in federal funding for health care is expected to be a top priority as all 13 provincial and territorial health ministers sit down with their federal counterparts in Vancouver today.
Regina
-
Court resumes for closing arguments in Dillon Whitehawk murder trial
The trial of Dillon Whitehawk resumes Monday following a six-week adjournment.
-
Snowfall warnings in effect across western Sask. following weekend storm
Snowfall warnings are in effect for parts of southwest and west-central Saskatchewan Monday morning.
-
Regina home damaged in Sunday evening fire
Regina firefighters responded to a house fire in the north end of Regina on Sunday night.