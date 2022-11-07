Two Ottawa Fire Services employees charged with hate-motivated workplace assault

Two Ottawa Fire Services employees have been charged with what police are calling a "hate-motivated assault incident" in the workplace.

The incident happened when the two accused and the victim were on duty, police said in a news release Monday. The alleged victim reported the incident to police on Sept. 20.

"The assailant is charged with hate-motivated assault/choking, aggravated assault, forcible confinement, harassment by threatening conduct," police said. "The second member is charged with criminal negligence."

Police declined to give the ages or genders of the accused because they are concerned doing so would identify the victim. Both accused are due to appear in court on Dec. 16.

The charges were laid by the Ottawa police hate crime unit and west district investigations unit.

CTV News Ottawa has reached out to the city to determine what actions have been taken regarding the accused and whether the fire service is also investigating.