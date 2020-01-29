OTTAWA -- Premier Doug Ford has called a pair of Ottawa byelections for Feb. 27.

The Ottawa-Vanier seat has been vacant since the summer, when Liberal Nathalie Des Rosiers resigned, and Liberal Marie-France Lalonde left Orléans in October to represent the riding federally.

The Liberals will run Ottawa City Councillor Stephen Blais in Orléans and Lucille Collard in Ottawa-Vanier.

The governing Progressive Conservatives have named Natalie Montgomery and Patrick Mayangi as their candidates in Orléans and Ottawa-Vanier.

For the New Democrats, Manon Parrot is running in Orléans and Myriam Djilane is running in Ottawa-Vanier.

Both ridings have long been held by the Liberals.

This story by the Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2020.