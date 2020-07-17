OTTAWA -- Two OC Transpo maintenance workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, Director of Transit Operations Jim Greer said, "OC Transpo can confirm that two maintenance employees tested positive for COVID-19 late last week."

"Out of an abundance of caution, all vehicles and facilities that the employees came into contact with received additional cleaning further to the already enhanced cleaning protocols that are in place as a result of COVID-19."

OC Transpo says both employees continue to self-isolate at home, and neither had any interactions with customers or the public during work hours.

CTV News Ottawa obtained a July 13 letter to employees notifying them that a maintenance worker had tested positive for COVID-19. OC Transpo confirmed the positive cases after an inquiry from CTV News Ottawa about the letter to employees.

Greer says OC Transpo "continues to work closely with Ottawa Public Health and follows rigorous protocols when cases are identified to minimize risk to our staff and customers."