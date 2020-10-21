OTTAWA -- Nepean MPP and Ontario cabinet minister Lisa MacLeod says two new schools are coming to Barrhaven.

She made the announcement on CTV Morning Live on Wednesday, while promising additional details later in the day.

"Later today I'll be joining the education minister to announce a number of other schools, including two in Barrhaven, which I'm happy to share with you today," MacLeod said.

She said one school would be a French-language public elementary school and the other would be a Catholic elementary school.

"In Barrhaven alone, we're getting almost a thousand spaces for elementary students, which is required in a vast, populated area," MacLeod said.

The news comes on the heels of the announcement of a new public high school set to be built in the community of Riverside South, which does not yet have a public high school.

MacLeod said it was something she had also worked on with school board trustee Mark Fisher and later, her successor in the Carleton half of the old Nepean-Carleton riding, Goldie Ghamari.

"I've been working on this with Mark Fisher, neither of us represent Riverside South anymore, but we do have a new high school there. We've been working on this since 2011," she said. "I know Goldie Ghamari is probably smiling ear-to-ear today because that school is something that we have all been working on for many, many years."

More to come…