OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa is paying tribute to two local veterans of the Second World War by naming streets in their honour.

During a special ceremony at City Hall to marking Veteran’s Week in the capital, Mayor Jim Watson announced that Lieutenant-Colonel David Wiens and Squadron Leader Dr. Jean Davey would have streets named after them.

Watson says commemorating local veterans is an “opportunity to reflect upon and honour the individuals who fought to protect our country and city.” He says both Wiens and Davey “bravely served in World War II and their memory will live on in our community for generations.”

David Wiens Street will be in the Westwood subdivision in Stittsville.

Wiens served in the Intelligence Corps from 1942 to 1946 in Northwest Europe and the United Kingdom. He rejoined the military in 1951 and received many decorations, including the Thunderbird Badge and the Canadian Decoration and 1st Bar for his long service. Wiens passed away in 2017.

Wiens’ daughter Gail Wiens Segal accepted the honour on behalf of her father.

“I am so honoured, my father was an amazing man, brilliant, honourable, duty. He loved Canada, he wanted to enlist because he loved Canada. He wanted to give back to Canada,” she said.

Jean Davey Drive will be in The Ridge subdivision in Barrhaven.

Davey was one of the first two Canadian women to enter the Armed Forces. She was the Forces’ first Canadian female doctor from 1941 to 1945. Davey was granted the commission of Squadron Leader and was awarded the Order of the British Empire. Davey passed away in 1980.

The new street signs will bear their names and a poppy to mark the universal sign of remembrance.