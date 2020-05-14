OTTAWA -- Two more residents in the Outaouais have died due to COVID-19.

The CISSS de l’Outaouais says two patients in the designated COVID-19 unit at the Hull Hospital passed away due to complications from the virus.

There has been 10 deaths linked to COVID-19 in west Quebec, including Gatineau.

The CISSS de l’Outaouais says there are 355 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in west Quebec, including 301 in Gatineau.

Two-hundred-and-16 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

The CISSS de l’Outaouais says COVID-19 screening is available to anyone with symptoms of the virus. Residents can call 1-877-644-4545.