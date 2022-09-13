Two new deaths linked to COVID-19 in Ottawa
The city of Ottawa is seeing a rise in COVID-19 related hospitalizations following the first week of school.
Two new deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported over the weekend, while 167 new cases of the virus were confirmed.
Ottawa Public Health reports 25 Ottawa residents in hospital with an active COVID-19 infection on Tuesday, up from 23 last Friday. There is one person in the ICU with an active COVID-19 infection.
OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.
Here is a look at how many COVID-19 patients are in each hospital:
- The Ottawa Hospital: 67 patients (up from 64 patients on Sept. 9)
- Queensway Carleton Hospital: 12 patients (unchanged from Sept. 9)
- Montfort Hospital: 14 patients (down from 18 patients on Sept. 9)
- CHEO: Five patients (up from four patients on Sept. 9)
Since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Ottawa in March 2020, OPH has reported 81,380 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 885 deaths. The number of known active cases and active COVID-19 outbreaks is on the decline.
OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS
- COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Sept. 5-11): 31.3 (up from 31.1)
- Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, including long-term care:10.6 per cent
- Known active cases: 487 (-9)
COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA
Updated Sept. 12
- Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 921,537
- Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 889,649
- Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 596,671
- Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 93 per cent
- Share of population five and older with at least two doses: 90 per cent
- Share of population five and older with at least three doses: 60 per cent
*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or more doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.
AROUND THE REGION
- Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 10 in hospital, 1 in ICU
- Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 31 in hospital, 2 in ICU (Updated on Tuesdays only)
- Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 15 in hospital, 7 in ICU (Updated on Tuesdays only)
- Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 5 in hospital, 1 in ICU (Updated on Wednesdays)
- Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 9 in hospital, 0 in ICU (Updated on Thursdays)
- Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 79 in hospital, 2 in ICU
COVID-19 OUTBREAKS
Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations
- 2 in group homes
- 5 in hospitals
- 6 in long-term care homes
- 8 in retirement homes
OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.
A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 outbreak dashboard.
