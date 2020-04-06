OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting two new deaths in Ottawa linked to COVID-19.

There are now six deaths linked to novel coronavirus in Ottawa.

Ottawa Public Health released no other details about the two people who passed away from COVID-19 in its daily update.

CTV News Ottawa has learned a third resident of the Promenade Retirement Residence in Orleans has died due to COVID-19.

A resident at the residence passed away last week, but COVID-19 has now been confirmed as the cause of death.

370 lab confirmed cases

Twenty-five new cases of COVID-19 were announced on Monday.

There are now 370 laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

According to Ottawa Public Health, 39 of the cases involve health care workers and first responders.

Thirty people are currently in hospital for treatment, including 14 in the Intensive Care Unit.

Fifty-six people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.